Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: BJP claims MCC violation by Congress
Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed an election rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday. Ashok Gehlot announced LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 10,000 to woman head of family a year. This was her second visit to the poll-bound state within a week after last Friday, when Vadra had held a public meeting in Dausa. Ahead of her visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had alleged that Congress had made impact in improving safety of women in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile as election dates draw close, leaders from both sides have accused the other of corruption and violating the model code of conduct, among other claims. BJP has released two lists of candidates for 124 out of 200 seats in the state. Congress has also released two lists, fielding 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. Both parties are yet to announce their candidates for the chief ministerial position.
The state's Assembly election is scheduled for November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Election news Elections in India Indian elections Election campaign Congress Indian National Congress BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BS Web Reports
First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:39 AM IST