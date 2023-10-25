Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: BJP claims MCC violation by Congress

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed an election rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday. Ashok Gehlot announced LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 10,000 to woman head of family a year. This was her second visit to the poll-bound state within a week after last Friday, when Vadra had held a public meeting in Dausa. Ahead of her visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had alleged that Congress had made impact in improving safety of women in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile as election dates draw close, leaders from both sides have accused the other of corruption and violating the model code of conduct, among other claims. BJP has released two lists of candidates for 124 out of 200 seats in the state. Congress has also released two lists, fielding 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. Both parties are yet to announce their candidates for the chief ministerial position.