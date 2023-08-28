It is best to ignore them: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Congress targeting PM

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacting to Congress leader Pawan Khera's remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the G20 presidency on Monday said that "It is best to ignore them" as they have become irrelevant to the progress, India is making.

Chandrasekhar further slammed Khera for his statement and said there are people who keep on pulling down the country and making country achievements look petty.

Pawan Khera in his statement had said that PM Modi keeps forgetting that India's G20 presidency is a rotational one and not because of the fact that he is the Prime Minister.

"He (PM Modi) forgets that it (G20) is a rotational presidency. It's not because he's the Prime Minister. Anyone would have been the PM and India would still have been the president of G20. If he thinks that people of India are fools, then he is sadly mistaken," Khera said in his statement on Sunday.

"I think the people of India are focussed on moving forward and creating a developed nation and all of these political people who are irrelevant to this progress that India is making will continuously say something or the other. It is best to ignore them. They are not contributing to anything that we are doing moving forward. So, why should you give them any attention and why should you respond to them?" said Chandrasekhar in response to Khera's statement.

"Whenever the country is appreciated by the world, whenever the country achieves some big global milestone there will always be people who will try and pull the country down, try and make it something less important than it is, added Chandrashekhar.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days,September 9-10, at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre atPragati Maidan. Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and the civil society.