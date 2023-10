First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Rajasthan polls: BJP welcomes new joinees, including former Congress member

Protests by BJP leaders continue over party ticket allotment in Rajasthan

Congress workers protest party ticket to independent candidate in Rajasthan

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

In August, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the rollout of the Vishwakarma scheme in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, listing artisanal castes among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) that it would benefit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the Rajasthan State Balinath Board to study the socio-economic status of the Bairwa caste of the state and suggest measures to uplift them. The Bairwas are a Scheduled

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com