MP elections: Congress accuses BJP of promising money to booth workers

Congress on Tuesday demanded strict action against BJP leaders who are involved in corruption

Shobha Oza

Congress leader Shobha Oza (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving several kinds of inducements to people ahead of the crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party said it had lodged a complaint against the BJP leaders with the Election Commission of India (ECI), which filed a case.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader Shobha Oza said, "Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh, in which BJP is losing badly. That's why its leaders are giving various kinds of inducements to the public."

Showing a video, she said, "State Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput was seen saying in a video that he will give Rs 25 lakh to the in-charge of the booth where BJP gets more votes."

She also alleged that in another video, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is seen saying that he will give a reward of Rs 51,000 to the in-charge of the booth where Congress will not get a single vote.

Hitting out at the BJP, Oza said, "Here a question also arises that from where did these BJP leaders get so much money to give to booth in-charges."

She further said that after the video surfaced of BJP leaders promising money to workers, a complaint was made to the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) and the State Election Commission.

"The Election Commission has investigated this and registered an FIR against Rajput," she said.

She also demanded strict action to be taken against those BJP leaders who are involved in corruption and who are thinking of winning elections on the strength of money.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia should also answer in this regard," she said.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Congress BJP corruption Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

