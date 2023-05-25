Boycotting inauguration not in true spirit of democracy: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new parliament building and said that boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building is not in the true spirit of democracy.

Taking to Twitter CM Reddy said, "I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation's soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties."

"Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event," he tweeted.

Earlier today Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijaysai Reddy confirmed that their party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament Building in Delhi on May 28.

Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 20 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.