close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi, likely to discuss cabinet expansion

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, along with eight ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the ministers yet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar arrived here on Wednesday, and are likely to meet the top Congress leadership to discuss cabinet expansion in the state.

Shivakumar landed in the national capital in the evenning, while Siddaramaiah arrived later.

After landing here, Shivakumar told reporters that it was a "normal routine visit" and that he will meet senior party leaders to discuss issues concerning the state.

"We have to finish our cabinet (expansion) as early as possible. That is in process. My chief minister is also coming," he said.

He said they will meet the top leadership including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rejecting rumours of a rift within the party, Shivakumar said, "As the party president (Karnataka), I am telling you that nothing is there, no internal issues are there.'

On being asked about supporters of Congress MLA D Sudhakar staging a protest outside Siddaramaiah's house, Shivakumar said, "(It's) quite natural. All of the workers (of the party) want to become ministers."

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, along with eight ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the ministers yet.

Also Read

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming K'taka CM, Deputy CM

Oppn boycotting Parl inauguration blatant affront to democratic values: NDA

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if peace is disturbed: K'taka min Priyank Kharge

K'taka ministers to get portfolios soon, says Sidda; Bommai questions delay

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

The party high command approved the first list of eight ministers against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet.

According to Congress sources, this was done as differences emerged between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names during discussions held last week in Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, and the Congress will find it difficult to accommodate all the aspirants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Oppn boycotting Parl inauguration blatant affront to democratic values: NDA

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if peace is disturbed: K'taka min Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

K'taka ministers to get portfolios soon, says Sidda; Bommai questions delay

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti
3 min read
Premium

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

New Parliament Building
5 min read

Most Popular

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The EAC report, made public on Monday, also specified the deadlines for the completion of each of the buildings that are part of the Central Vista project
3 min read

ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

Sanjay Singh
1 min read

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if peace is disturbed: K'taka min Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in new Parliament building: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon