Oppn boycotting Parl inauguration blatant affront to democratic values: NDA

It recalled their opposition to her presidential bid as the NDA candidate and said their "disrespect" shown towards her is a new low in political discourse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Parliament Building

New Parliament Building

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance launched a sharp counterattack on Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the new Parliament building's inauguration, calling their stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

In a statement, leaders of 14 parties of the ruling alliance also implored the opposition parties to reconsider their decision and said the people of India will not forget their "egregious insult to our democracy and to their elected representatives" if they go ahead with their stand.

With Congress and several other parties claiming that the May 28 inauguration of the building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not President Droupadi Murmu is an insult to the highest constitutional office, the NDA hit back.

It recalled their opposition to her presidential bid as the NDA candidate and said their "disrespect" shown towards her is a new low in political discourse.

"The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation," they said in the statement.

The signatories to the letter included BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP's Nefu Rio.

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jananayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala, RLJP leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Republican Party leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel are also among the signatories to the letter.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

They said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NDA Parliament Opposition parties

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

