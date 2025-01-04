Business Standard

Tight security arrangements in place for BPSC re-examination today

District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh spoke on the protests near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan and said that it was a restricted area

Ahead of the examination, strict security arrangements were made to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination | Image: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

The re-examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was held on Saturday at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar after the examination was cancelled earlier.

Ahead of the examination, strict security arrangements were made to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination.

Gaurav Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that jawans were deployed in four centers across the city.

"There are four centers in Patna. Our jawans are deployed at all these centers. We will ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly. Traffic routes have also been taken care of. Students have arrived at the centre and the examinations are underway peacefully..."

 

District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh spoke on the protests near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan and said that it was a restricted area.

"There has never been such a tradition near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan, it is a restricted area.." Singh said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the top priority was to conduct the re-examination properly.

"Our top priority was to conduct today's exam... All citizens have the responsibility to maintain law and order..." he further added.

A student outside the examination center said that she felt confident for the exam.

"Since we prepared for the last exam properly, I feel confident for this exam too.." the student said.

Earlier today, Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor's fast unto death marked the third day amid the cold wave in Patna.

The chief has been protesting to express his support towards the protesting BPSC students who have been demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination.

The Jan Suraaj chief alleged that more than half of the BPSC seats were 'sold'.

"The issue is of bigger corruption charges .. it is that more than half of the seats are sold. The re-examination being held today is for 15,000 students. The protesting 3.50,000 students did not get the opportunity to sit in the exam. It does not matter when you appear in the examination, it does not guarantee you a seat if you studied well... the seat is only given to those who gave the money to the corrupt people," Kishor said speaking to ANI.

The protesting students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

