Brijendra Singh quits BJP, joins Cong citing 'compelling political reasons'

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Bijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party

Brijendra Singh

Brijendra Singh | Photo: X@BrijendraSpeaks

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership due to "compelling political reasons" and joined the Congress.

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Bijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.
"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge's residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.

Congress sources said the bureaucrat-turned-politician is set to be the party candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bijendra Singh had defeated JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Bijendra Singh is the great grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

