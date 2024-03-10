Haryana CM Khattar announces development projects worth Rs 700 cr for Nuh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced development projects worth approximately Rs 700 crore for Nuh district on Saturday.

The chief minister also said that all gurukuls and madrasas "opting for modern education" would receive financial assistance upon registration with the Haryana School Education Board.

Khattar made the announcement during his address at a state-level function organised in honour of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati in Nuh here.

During the function, the chief minister virtually handed out job offers to 1,504 local youth for teaching positions under the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN).

Gurukuls and madrasas opting for modern education through the Haryana School Education Board will receive Rs 2 lakh per year for 50-80 children, Rs 3 lakh for 81-100 children, Rs 5 lakh for 101-200 children, and Rs 7 lakh per year for above 200 enrolments, he said.

Khattar accused previous governments of exploiting the people of Mewat solely as a vote bank, neglecting their welfare and failing to foster prosperity in the region.

Since assuming power in 2014, the current government has adhered to the fundamental principle of "Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek" ensuring equitable development across the entire state, the chief minister said.

"Despite no political advantage in Mewat", Khattar said he has pursued the same level of development initiatives in the region as he has in his own assembly constituency of Karnal.

Khattar said he has already visited the region 11 times in just nine years, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the needs of the area, and added that all previous chief ministers would not have visited the region more than six times in their tenure.

In the past nine years, developmental works worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore have already been carried out in the region, he said.

Khattar also announced the formation of a five-member committee named after Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati, chaired by former MLA and state Waqf Board Chairman Zakir Hussain, to oversee development projects.

Khattar's announcements included the establishment of 18 tube wells worth Rs 2 crore, Rs 10 crore for setting up veterinary polyclinic, Rs 18 crore for micro projects under irrigation and solar energy works, Rs 64 crore for beautification and restoration of 33 ponds, establishment of 20 e-libraries, establishment of additional section of Nuh Secretariat, PWD Guest House, Ferozepur Jhirka, Tauru Sub Division Office at a cost of Rs 150 crore.