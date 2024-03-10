Why approach Oppn for alliances: T'gana CM questions BJP's '400 paar' claim

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, CM Reddy said, "Modi is going around the country claiming that they (BJP-led NDA) are on course to getting over 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha polls). If they are getting over 400 seats then what is the need for allying with Chandrababu Naidu (in Andhra Pradesh) and Naveen Patnaik (in Odisha)?"

While the BJP clinched a seat-sharing deal with the TDP and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and ensuing Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, talks are believed to be ongoing over a similar arrangement in Odisha.

The Telangana CM said PM Modi was trying to build a false narrative that the NDA was winning more than 400 seats in the ensuing polls.

"In Maharashtra, they (BJP) engineered splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP. In Karnataka, they joined hands with HD Dewe Gowda while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, they patched up with Chandrababu Naidu. In Bihar, they got Nitish Kumar and the JDU back on their side while also ensuring an alliance with Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel in Uttar Pradesh. They are also in talks with Naveen Patnaik for an alliance in Odisha. If the BJP is confident of winning 400 seats, why are they approaching Opposition leaders and parties for alliances?" Reddy questioned.

Also taking a swipe at the BJP over rising fuel and LPG prices, the Telangana CM pointed out that despite LPG being brought within the ambit of GST, prices of cooking gas have skyrocketed from Rs. 400 to Rs 1,200 over the last eight years.

"Today, the price of domestic LPG cylinders, which earlier cost Rs 400 per cylinder, has risen to Rs 1,200. The price of petrol has gone up from Rs 50 per litre to Rs 110 per litre while diesel is also priced at Rs 100 per litre, up from Rs 40 per litre. And, I need not go into the soaring rates of kitchen essentials such as salt, pulses, oil and tamarind. With prices going through the roof, would you still vote (for the BJP)?" he asked.

Earlier, on Saturday, the BJP announced an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena ahead of the general elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda said a broad consensus was reached that the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, which was part of the National Democratic Alliance until 2018, expressed an interest in reviving the tie-up after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. Elections to the Lok Sabha are expected to be held sometime between April and May.

The ruling party is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with its allies.