CAA implemented to create another 'partition', says PDP prez Mehbooba Mufti

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was following the Hindu Mahasabha's concept of two nation theory by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Implementing the CAA, even when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, was an attempt to divert attention from the government's failures, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.
In a post on X, she said, "77 years after partition, BJP is still wedded to the concept of two nation theory of Hindu Mahasabha. To further their agenda they have thus implemented CAA to create another partition among our people".
 

"This sudden urgency in its implementation despite the case being pending in honourable SC, is a desperate attempt to divert attention from its all round failures and engage people in hate politics. Appeal all communities especially Muslims not to walk into their trap," she added.
CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami charged that the implementation of the CAA was against the basic tenets of the Constitution.
"The foundation of the Constitution and criteria for citizenship of India are irrespective of religion or creed of a person. This foundation has been grossly violated through the CAA," he said.
Tarigami said while it was an attempt to divert attention from the government's failures, implementing the CAA will lead to reducing the minorities to second class citizens.
"It is a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the Government's failure on governance and development fronts. They are targeting the minorities for exclusion and it will reduce the minorities to second class citizens," he charged.

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Citizenship Act hindu refugees Jammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

