Campuses in Bengal have been converted into hellholes: BJP's Amit Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya claimed that university campuses in West Bengal have been converted into "hellholes" by "Leftist Unions" or the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

Amit Malviya further asserted that the Jadavpur University campus is "littered with comrades" who have reduced hostels to a "den of drugs and promiscuity".

He shared that the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is camping outside the university. The NHRC, NCPCR and UGC have taken suo motu cognisance of the case, he added.

"BJYM West Bengal is camping outside Jadavpur University and demanding justice for Swapnodeep Kundu, who was ragged and tortured to death. The NHRC, NCPCR and UGC have taken suo motu cognisance of the case and are pursuing the matter," Amit Malviya wrote.

In an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee, as usual, has deployed the entire state machinery to cover up the case."

"But several senior BJP leaders, including LoP Suvendu Adhikari and State President Dr Sukanta Majumdar, have lend their weight to BJYM's #SaveCampusSaveEducation campaign," he added.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined the protest by West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Morcha at Kolkata's Jadavpur to condemn the incident of the death of Jadavpur University student.

Adhikari held a placard with 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' written on it while participating in the protest. Speaking at the protests Suvendu said "This student's death has served as an eyeopener for us...For long Jadavpur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing."

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.