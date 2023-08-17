BJP releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh assembly polls

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, declaring 21 out of 90 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 out of 230 for Madhya Pradesh. The focus of the announcements was on seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), reflecting a strategic shift as the BJP performed poorly on ST-reserved seats in these two states in the 2018 elections.

In an unusually early move, the BJP released its first list of candidates before the Election Commission even declared the dates for the Assembly polls. This early announcement could help its candidates prepare better for the elections in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana – set to take place in November-December. In 2018, the Election Commission announced the poll dates in the first week of October. The BJP's announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the party's election committee meeting.

Of the 21 candidates announced for Chhattisgarh, four are women, nine are contesting seats reserved for STs, and one for Scheduled Castes (SCs). In Madhya Pradesh, of the 39 candidates, five are women, with eight announced on SC-reserved seats and 13 on seats reserved for STs. In Madhya Pradesh, 47 seats are reserved for STs and 35 for SCs, while in Chhattisgarh, 29 are reserved for STs and 10 for SCs. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP announced that Vijay Baghel, currently a Lok Sabha member from Durg, would be fielded from the Patan Assembly seat. Baghel is a former legislator from Patan.



BJP's Strategy in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, another state where polls are due, the BJP announced its 21-member election management committee and 25-member manifesto committee on Thursday. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state BJP unit chief C P Joshi, and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were excluded from both committees, a move seen as an attempt to check infighting within the party. Rajendra Rathore, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was also excluded from the two committees.

The party appointed former MP Narayan Lal Panchariya as convener of the election management committee, while Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was named convener of the manifesto committee. Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore is part of the election management committee, and Rajya Sabha members Ghanshyam Tiwari and Kirodi Lla Meenta are part of the manifesto committee. The BJP is concerned about infighting among its top leaders in Rajasthan, where it hopes to take power from the Congress.

Changes in the Congress Party

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Congress made key changes to its leadership structure. Senior leader Mukul Wasnik was appointed as its general secretary in charge for Gujarat, replacing Raghu Sharma, following the Congress's abysmal performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls in December 2022. In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the party appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as its general secretary in charge, replacing Jai Prakash Agarwal. Surjewala is also in charge of Karnataka, where the party enjoyed a morale-boosting win in May. Additionally, the Congress appointed former legislator Ajai Rai as the party's Uttar Pradesh state unit chief, succeeding Brijlal Khabri.