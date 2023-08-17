Confirmation

Congress rejig: Randeep Surjewala appointed in-charge of poll-bound MP

Randeep Surjewala, who is the in-charge of Karnataka, has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

Randeep Surjewala

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
The Congress party made organisational rejig in several states and appointed Randeep Surjewala as general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and former MLA Ajai Rai as the chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Mukul Wasnik has been named the general secretary in-charge of Gujarat.

Surjewala, currently in charge of Karnataka, has been assigned the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, succeeding Jai Prakash Agarwal.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Brijlal Khabri, ex-MP, and all the zonal presidents," KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh will be going to polls later this year. Congress, which had won the last assembly elections but was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia's revolt, would fancy its chances of winning the election this time.

'Hopeful of good results in upcoming elections'

Hopeful of a good show in the Assembly polls later this year, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Our preparation is about 1.5 times better than it was in 2018."

In an interview with NDTV, Singh said that he won't be surprised if the party gets more than 150 seats in the 230-member assembly.

Asked about the Congress's preparations on 66-odd seats that are considered BJP strongholds, Digvijaya Singh said, "We are hopeful that we will get good results. People are disappointed with the BJP because Chief Minister [Shivraj Singh Chouhan] failed to fulfill promises. The results will come in our favour."

Also Read: Congress bets on Digvijaya to breach BJP's bastions in polls

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

