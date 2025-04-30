Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Caste census decision a victory for 'PDA' and INDIA bloc: Akhilesh Yadav

Caste census decision a victory for 'PDA' and INDIA bloc: Akhilesh Yadav

The national census, originally scheduled to begin in April 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Akhilesh Yadav

The SP has consistently made the caste census a central issue in its election campaigns. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-based census as a "100 per cent victory" for the united strength of the PDA (Backwards, Dalits and minorities) and the INDIA bloc.

Reacting to the announcement on social media platform X, the SP chief said, "The decision to conduct a caste census is a 100 per cent victory of the unity of 90 per cent PDA. Due to our collective pressure, the BJP government has been forced to take this decision. This is a crucial step forward in the PDA's fight for social justice."  "This is a warning to the BJP government keep its electoral manipulation away from the caste census. Only an honest census can ensure that every caste receives its rightful share based on its population, which has so far been denied by the dominant forces," he said.

 

Calling the move the beginning of a transformative movement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added, "This is the first stage of a positive democratic movement for rights, and the last phase of BJP's negative politics. The end of the BJP's 'prabhutvawadi' (supremacy-driven) thinking is inevitable. The Manvidhan' (running at its own will) cannot stand against the Constitution for long. This is INDIA's victory!"  The SP has consistently made the caste census a central issue in its election campaigns.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government had decided to include caste-based data in the upcoming national census in a "transparent manner."  He stated that while the census is a central subject, some states had attempted caste surveys under different names.

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav United Opposition Opposition parties caste census pilot projects census

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

