AAP government gave jobs to 29,237 youths in one year: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the AAP government has given jobs to 29,237 youths so far in the state.

He said the jobs were given purely on the basis of merit.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering here after handing over appointment letters to 144 civilian support staff in various cadres of the Bureau of Investigation in Punjab Police.

Mann said to overcome major challenges faced by society today, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

He said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that Punjab Police is considered as the best force in the country.

Mann said the state police has already undertaken several operations in the last one year, which are being hailed across the country.

Also Read Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal 'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader Shivakumar, Cong trouble shooter who failed to cross hurdle to CM's post TMC claims no responsibility after SC stays ban on 'The Kerala Story' Nagaland urban local body polls: Law of land must be followed, says SC Siddaramaiah: A veteran who is revered on both sides of the aisle CM-designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form govt in Karnataka

"Punjab will be soon joining hands with Google to update the state police on scientific lines," a statement quoted him as saying.

Mann said a comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon.

The chief minister said massive efforts are being made to transform police stations across the state by pumping in a number of resources.

Likewise efforts are being made to spruce up the infrastructure in terms of vehicles, weapons and other things in the department, he added.

Mann lauded the Punjab Police for working in a team mode to maintain law and order in the state, adding the government will not allow anyone to demoralise the force.

He said being a border state, Punjab has to face several challenges which are tackled efficiently by the police.

The chief minister said several efforts are being made by nefarious elements to destabilise the state but the police has foiled all such attempts.

He said the government is making concerted efforts for the welfare of the Punjab Police personnel who are discharging their duties efficiently.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in Punjab Police for the coming four years.

Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma welcomed the newly recruited youths in the fold of the Punjab government.

Earlier in his address, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the recruitment was a path breaking initiative aimed at strengthening the scientific investigation in Punjab Police.

"I am thankful to CM @BhagwantMann for distributing appointment letters and blessing the newly inducted 144 Civilian Support Staff in distinctive domains of Punjab Police. This fresh induction will strengthen policing at cutting-edge levels in the state," the DGP later said in a tweet.