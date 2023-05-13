close

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
INC 8011737
BJP 10471-33
JD(S) 3730-7
OTHS 363
224 / 224 Majority : 113
INC 117
BJP 71
JD(S) 30
OTHS 6
Last Updated: 10:48 AM

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 10:30 am

Karnataka elections 2023 results: According to the trends at 10:30 am, Congress is leading the race with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. It is a three-sided battle between the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular). 

The counting began at 8 am on Saturday.

According to the trends at 10:30 am, Congress is leading the race, with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place. 

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Tally at 10:30 am

Party Seats
Indian National Congress 114
Bharataiya Janata Party 75
Janata Dal (Secular) 30
Others 5

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Here's how key candidates are performing

  • Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon - Leading
  • Vijayendra Yeddiyurappa (BJP) from Shikarupura- Leading
  • Preetham Gowda (BJP) from Hassan- Leading
  • Jagadish Shettar (INC) from Hubli- Trailing
  • DK Shivakumar (INC) from Kanakapura- Leading
  • Siddaramaiah (INC) from Varuna- Leading
  • Priyank Kharge (INC) from Chittapur- Leading
  • UT Khader Fareed (INC) from Mangalore- Leading
  • HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S))- Leading
  • Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Ramanagaram- Trailing

Karnataka elections 2023: How many seats does a party need to form government in the state?

 

In order to come to power in Karnataka, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. The total seats in the state are 224. 

 

In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, and Congress won 79 seats. JD(S) secured 37 seats. 

 

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 10 am

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 10 am

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am

Karnataka elections 2023: Key contests to play deciding factor for Assembly

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

The government was formed by a coalition of Congress and JD(S), with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, later BJP formed the government and toppled the coalition. BS Yediyurappa was made the CM of the state. In 2021, however, Basavraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to lead the state.

Karnataka polls Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka election Assembly elections Congress BJP JDS

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 10:30 am

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

Basavaraj Bommai
1 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 10 am

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

congress, karnataka elections, DK Shivakumar
3 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

Govt to spend $1.2 billion on modernising semiconductor lab in Mohali

semiconductors, Chipmakers, chips
3 min read

