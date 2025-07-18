Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Hemant Soren urges Shah to waive ₹13,300 cr CRPF dues for anti-naxal ops

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the Centre waive Rs 13,300 crore due in lieu of deployment of CRPF for carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the state.

If the state is forced to pay such a huge amount, it will adversely impact development schemes in Jharkhand, Soren said.

It is the joint responsibility of the state and central governments to root out extremism... I urge the central government to completely waive the pending dues of Rs 13,299.69 crore to be paid by the state government in lieu of the deputation of Central Reserve Police Force for conducting anti-Naxal operations in the state of Jharkhand, Soren wrote in the letter.

 

More than 400 police personnel were killed in anti-Naxal operations in the state as Jharkhand remains an extremist-hit state since its creation, he said.

I expect cooperation and a positive attitude from the Centre in waiving the dues under cooperative federalism, Soren said.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

