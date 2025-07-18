Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
'Jungle raj' AAP alleges, over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

'Jungle raj' AAP alleges, over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

Over 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threat emails or calls on Friday morning, triggering panic among students, parents, and school staff'

Saurabh Bharadwaj

April 8, 2025, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the BJP over the repeated bomb threats to schools in Delhi, alleging that the national capital was in a state of 'jungle raj' and accused the government of failing to protect children.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.

Over 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threat emails or calls on Friday morning, triggering panic among students, parents, and school staff. This marked the fourth such instance within a week. 

"This cannot continue," said AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

 

"Parents are facing extreme distress. They drop their children off at school and head to work, only to receive a call saying there's a bomb threat and they need to pick up their kids immediately," he added.

Bharadwaj further stated that while the government is portraying itself as completely helpless in the situation, families are being traumatised over the recent developments.

"When it comes to fulfilling political interests, every agency works around the clock. But when it comes to public welfare, nothing is being done. We are witnessing 'jungle raj' in Delhi," he remarked. 

  Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, also slammed the BJP in a post on X, saying, "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children. Shocking."

Earlier today, the Delhi Police and quick-response teams rushed to the affected schools and carried out evacuation and search operations. 

Amid the repeated episodes of bomb scares throughout the week, the AAP has alleged that the BJP-led Centre has failed to devise an effective response strategy or assure public confidence.

"This isn't just a law and order issue, it's about the safety of our children. What will it take for the government to act seriously?" Bharadwaj questioned.

Topics : AAP BJP Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

