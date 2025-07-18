Friday, July 18, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM accuses TMC of shielding culprits of RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

In this screengrab from a video posted by @NarendraModi on July 18, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman district, West Bengal. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that West Bengal’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), tried to shield the culprits in the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital.
 
While addressing a public rally in Durgapur, the Prime Minister said: “Injustice is happening with the daughters in West Bengal, under the rule of the TMC government. Hospitals are also not safe for the daughters in West Bengal. TMC shielded the criminals in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.”
 
“The nation did not recover from this incident, and in another college, an atrocity was committed on a daughter, and in this case, the accused has a connection with the TMC,” he added. 
 
 
The Prime Minister launched several development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in West Bengal, unveiling major initiatives across the oil and gas, power, rail and road sectors aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity and clean energy in the region.

Modi further said that the TMC was responsible for the unemployment of teachers in the state due to corruption in the recruitment system.
 
“TMC is attacking the state’s education system through corruption and crime. Thousands of teachers are unemployed due to the corruption of the TMC government. The court also said that this is a systematic fraud,” he said.
 
The West Bengal SSC scam, also known as the school jobs-for-cash scandal, left around 25,000 teachers—who were appointed in 2016—jobless after the Calcutta High Court declared the appointment process fraudulent and manipulated. The Supreme Court later upheld the judgment in 2025.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

