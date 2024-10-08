Business Standard
Home / Politics / CM Revnath calls Khattar, urges Centre's support on various state projects

CM Revnath calls Khattar, urges Centre's support on various state projects

During the meeting, CM Reddy sought to include Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

he Chief Minister also submitted the DPR regarding construction of trunk sewers. (Photo:PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Monday and appealed for the central government's support on various state projects.

During the meeting, CM Reddy sought to include Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0, a mission aimed at transforming urban areas by providing universal coverage of water supply and sewage management.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a CMO release, the Chief Minister highlighted the lack of proper sewage systems in nearby municipalities adding that Hyderabad city is still operating with an outdated sewerage system, which is inadequate for present needs.

 

CM Reddy briefed the Union Minister regarding the detailed project report prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities in a bid to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment to maintain the city's global standards of living. The plan spans 7,444 km with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore. The Chief Minister handed over the DPR to Khattar, requesting financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognizing it as a special project, the release mentioned.

The Chief Minister also submitted the DPR regarding construction of trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at Rs 4,000 crores to prevent pollution of the Musi River, which runs 55 kilometres through Hyderabad, with 110 kilometres of sewage draining into the river. CM Reddy sought approval and swift permission to commence the work.

CM Revanth Reddy also sought Centre's assistance regarding the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2.

"DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totalling 76.4 kilometers.The estimated cost of the expansion is Rs 24,269 crores," the release mentioned.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Revanth Reddy,Revanth

Telangana CM urges HM Shah for Rs 11,713 cr flood relief after infra damage

A Revanth Reddy

T'gana CM says loan waivers being given as promised, rejects PM's claim

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Cong govts in Himachal, K'taka and T'gana in financial mess: Kishan Reddy

Exam, National exam

TS DSC 2024: Telangana TS DSC Results announced at tgdsc.aptonline.in

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM sets target of winning 15 out of 17 seats for next LS polls

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Revanth Reddy Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon