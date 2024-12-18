Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong blames 'myopic' policies for India Inc's refusal to invest, hike wages

Cong blames 'myopic' policies for India Inc's refusal to invest, hike wages

Ramesh also claimed government's failure to stimulate consumption demand by hiking MSP and MGNREGA wages, refusal to provide income support despite mounting evidence of wage stagnation

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ramesh also claimed government's failure to stimulate consumption demand by hiking MSP and MGNREGA wages. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday blamed the Central government for corporate India's "failure" to generate employment and investment, claiming its refusal to invest or increase wages is a direct consequence of the Centre's "myopic" policy making.

Citing a report, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that corporate India is choking the middle class and hurting the India growth story by failing to increase wages despite higher profits and paying lower taxes after GST and tax sops in 2019.

"In all fairness to India Inc, these failures are squarely the responsibility of the Union government," Ramesh said.

"Here is the government's track record -- indiscriminate corporate tax cuts without linking them to employment creation or investment. Introducing a punitive GST regime, with input tax credits only for corporates. Overseeing and enabling the growing oligopolisation of the market. Introducing a CBI/ED/IT Raid Raj to extort donations from the corporate sector to the BJP," the Congress leader alleged.

 

Ramesh also claimed government's failure to stimulate consumption demand by hiking MSP and MGNREGA wages, refusal to provide income support despite mounting evidence of wage stagnation and growing indebtedness among the poor and middle classes, and unwillingness to accept the seriousness of the mass unemployment crisis.

"Without adequate consumption, there is no incentive to invest -- especially amid a political economy that is increasingly cronyist and corrupt. And with such massive unemployment, there is no reason to increase wages.

More From This Section

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

ONOE Bill: Priyanka Gandhi among four Congress members to be on House panel

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC reviews Delhi polls preparedness, meets leaders from political parties

Siddaramaiah

Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, extension of RSS ideology: Siddaramaiah

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Not just public, allies also abandoned Cong: Scindia on opposition to EVMs

"India Inc's refusal to invest or increase wages is a direct consequence of the Union government's myopic policy making," the Congress leader claimed.

The opposition party has been frequently blaming the government for the state of the economy, where the country is faced with unemployment and slow growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manoj Tiwari, Manoj

Manoj Tiwari slams Kharge over 'B' in BJP for Betrayal, 'J' for Jumla'

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence to light the path at India Mobile Congress

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Over 900 startups likely to participate in IMC's flagship programme Aspire

Health

Health scares of 2024: A Year-in-Review of outbreaks and global responses

GST

SJM dubs proposal to introduce 35% GST on 'sin goods' as bad idea

Topics : Indian Mobile Congress Indian firms government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon