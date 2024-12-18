EC reviews Delhi polls preparedness, meets leaders from political parties

Business Standard
BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties in central Delhi on Wednesday, in the run-up to the assembly polls here due early next year.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi elections.

In a post on X, the Election Commission mentioned, "CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Meeting with enforcement agencies is currently underway. Earlier in the day, commission met representatives of the political parties."  Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

 

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Election Commission New Delhi Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

