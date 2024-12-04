Business Standard
Cong MP calls for law to ensure fair wages, job security for gig workers

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also urged Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure strict implementation of laws concerning work hours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress MP B Mannickam Tagore Wednesday called for legislation to protect gig economy workers by ensuring fair wages, job security and social benefits for them.

He raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, highlighting the plight of gig economy workers, which he termed a human rights issue rather than a labour issue.

"I want to bring your attention to the plight of gig economy workers particularly those at Amazon India, including the warehouse staff and delivery persons who are protesting against unfair wages and unsafe working conditions. These workers earn less than Rs 10,000 a month while enduring long hours and immense pressure.

 

"Amazon claims to offer PF and insurance but the reality is far from these promises. The ongoing protest during the Black Friday event underscores the inequality in our economy and exploitation faced by these workers," he said.

The MP from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu said it is "our duty to stand with our workers and push for a meaningful change".

"We urgently need legislation to protect gig economy workers, ensuring fair wages, job security and social benefits. This is not merely a labour issue, it is a moral or human rights issue," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also urged Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure strict implementation of laws concerning work hours.

"There is an urgent need to promote work-life balance as the absence of such balance and humane working conditions led to the untimely death of Anna Sebastian, a young CA at a leading accounting firm, and many other professionals in different parts of India.

"I met Anna's parents and... they are anguished that other parents should not suffer as they have. These tragedies reflect a systemic failure and we must safeguard the well-being of professionals who are instrumental in driving our nation's prosperity. We must prioritise the implementation of laws for strict working hours," Tharoor said.

