INDIA bloc MPs hold protest in Parliament over Adani issue, seek JPC probe

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest in Parliament over Adani issue, seek JPC probe

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties, among others, raised slogans in favour of their demand

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and other opposition MPs stage a protest during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Wednesday over the Adani indictment issue and called for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties, among others, raised slogans in favour of their demand and held a banner reading "Modi-Adani are one" at Parliament's Makar Dwar. The TMC kept away from the opposition protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not part of the protest. He left for the violence-hit Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh along with a Congress delegation in the morning.

 

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued an advisory urging the MPs not to hold protests in front of Parliament gates, saying that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

The opposition MPs held a protest at the same spot on Tuesday.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

