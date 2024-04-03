Cong ousts Sanjay Nirupam for 6 yrs for indiscipline, anti-party statements

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approves the expulsion of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years after complaints of indiscipline & anti-party statements. pic.twitter.com/xGhPThk1wu April 3, 2024





कॉंग्रेस पार्टी मेरे लिए ज़्यादा ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी नष्ट ना करे।

बल्कि अपनी बची-ख़ुची ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी का इस्तेमाल पार्टी को बचाने के लिए करे।

वैसे भी पार्टी भीषण आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है।

मैंने जो एक हफ़्ते की अवधि दी थी,वह आज पूरी हो गई है।

कॉंग्रेस पार्टी मेरे लिए ज़्यादा ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी नष्ट ना करे।

बल्कि अपनी बची-ख़ुची ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी का इस्तेमाल पार्टी को बचाने के लिए करे।

वैसे भी पार्टी भीषण आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है।

मैंने जो एक हफ़्ते की अवधि दी थी,वह आज पूरी हो गई है।

कल मैं खुद फ़ैसला ले लूँगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 3, 2024 Earlier during the day, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had stated disciplinary measures were underway against Nirupam. "His name was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken...," Patole said to reporters.

Congress, on Wednesday, expelled Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam for six years for 'indiscipline' and 'anti-party statements'.The former Member of Parliament (MP) was removed from Congress, days after criticising Maharashtra's party leadership during seat-sharing discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha elections.A letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated, "Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect," stated a letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.