Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cong ousts Sanjay Nirupam for 6 yrs for indiscipline, anti-party statements

The former MP was removed from Congress, days after criticising Maharashtra's party leadership during seat-sharing discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha elections

Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam (Photo: ANI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress, on Wednesday, expelled Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam for six years for 'indiscipline' and 'anti-party statements'. 

The former Member of Parliament (MP) was removed from Congress, days after criticising Maharashtra's party leadership during seat-sharing discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha elections.

A letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated, "Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect," stated a letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Earlier during the day, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had stated disciplinary measures were underway against Nirupam. "His name was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken...," Patole said to reporters.


"It (Congress) should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," Nirupam posted on X, on Wednesday.


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Cash-starved Congress shouldn't waste energy on me, says Sanjay Nirupam

'Big day for democracy', says AAP as Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months

Lok Sabha elections Highlights: Maharashtra unit of Congress passes resolution against Sanjay Nirupam

IPL 2024- 'Behave': Manjrekar asks Mumbai crowd to cheer for Hardik at toss

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

BJP wants Kejriwal to resign to stop free water, electricity: Sanjay Singh

Cash-starved Congress shouldn't waste energy on me, says Sanjay Nirupam

Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram for 4th bid in LS polls

23 politicians have got reprieve in corruption cases on joining BJP: Report

Sachin Pilot comes out in support of Ashok Gehlot's son ahead of LS polls

Topics : Congress Sanjay Nirupam Maharashtra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon