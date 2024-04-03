Cash-starved Congress shouldn't waste energy on me, says Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday mocked his party's financial struggles, saying he will "make a decision tomorrow" amid speculation that he is set to quit.

"The Congress shouldn't waste its energy and stationery on me but should conserve it to save the party. The party is anyway facing a massive financial challenge. I gave a week's time and that ends today. I will make a decision tomorrow," he said on X (formerly Twitter).





कॉंग्रेस पार्टी मेरे लिए ज़्यादा ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी नष्ट ना करे।

बल्कि अपनी बची-ख़ुची ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी का इस्तेमाल पार्टी को बचाने के लिए करे।

वैसे भी पार्टी भीषण आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है।

मैंने जो एक हफ़्ते की अवधि दी थी,वह आज पूरी हो गई है।

कल मैं खुद फ़ैसला ले लूँगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 3, 2024

Nirupam made the post after Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said at a press conference that the party had taken action against the former MP for his recent remarks.

“We have taken him off as a star campaigner and have also initiated disciplinary action against him over the statements he made,” said Patole.

Nirupam had criticised Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) after the Congress ally announced its candidates for several Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

According to News18.com, Nirupam wanted to contest elections in Mumbai North-West. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared Amol Kirtikar as its candidate for the seat, which is presently under the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar. Kirtikar defeated Nirupam in the 2019 election.

"Out of six [Lok Sabha] seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena [UBT] will contest on five, and one seat has been left for the Congress, like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai. I oppose this decision. I want to tell the top leadership [of Congress] that I will wait for at most a week and then make a decision. All options are open for me," said Nirupam earlier.