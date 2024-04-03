Sensex (    %)
                             
Cash-starved Congress shouldn't waste energy on me, says Sanjay Nirupam

Former MP mocks party after not getting a chance to contest election in coveted Mumbai seat

Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam (Photo: ANI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday mocked his party's financial struggles, saying he will "make a decision tomorrow" amid speculation that he is set to quit.

"The Congress shouldn’t waste its energy and stationery on me but should conserve it to save the party. The party is anyway facing a massive financial challenge. I gave a week’s time and that ends today. I will make a decision tomorrow," he said on X (formerly Twitter).
Nirupam made the post after Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said at a press conference that the party had taken action against the former MP for his recent remarks.

“We have taken him off as a star campaigner and have also initiated disciplinary action against him over the statements he made,” said Patole.

Nirupam had criticised Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) after the Congress ally announced its candidates for several Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

According to News18.com, Nirupam wanted to contest elections in Mumbai North-West. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared Amol Kirtikar as its candidate for the seat, which is presently under the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar. Kirtikar defeated Nirupam in the 2019 election.

"Out of six [Lok Sabha] seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena [UBT] will contest on five, and one seat has been left for the Congress, like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai. I oppose this decision. I want to tell the top leadership [of Congress] that I will wait for at most a week and then make a decision. All options are open for me," said Nirupam earlier.

Topics : Maharashtra Congress Sanjay Nirupam Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

