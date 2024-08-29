Business Standard
Cong shakes up Haryana strategy: Sitting MPs won't contest assembly polls

Haryana elections 2024: The decision has been reportedly taken to calm down internal differences between groups of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja

In cases of 'urgent need', sitting MPs would need to take permission from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Haryana assembly elections. | File Photo

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

The Congress party has announced that its sitting MPs will not contest in the Haryana assembly polls.

“No sitting MP will be given a party ticket to contest the assembly elections. Our focus is on fresh candidates who can bring new energy to the party,” said Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge, Deepak Babaria. However, he noted that if there was an “urgent need”, permission would be required from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Babaria also mentioned that sitting MLAs who face anti-incumbency or have a poor image in their constituency would not be given tickets for the upcoming election.

Infighting led to diktat?

According to media reports, this decision to exclude sitting MPs was made to calm internal differences between the groups of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja.

As both Hooda and Selja are vying for the Chief Minister’s position, the party faces an internal challenge that could impact its overall strategy and performance.

Assam Assembly passes bill to abolish Muslim marriages, divorce act

The primary source of tension between Hooda and Selja has been the leadership of the Haryana Congress. Hooda, with his strong local support and experience as Chief Minister, has often been seen as a key leader in the state. On the other hand, Selja, who has had a distinguished career in national politics, has also sought a significant role within the party.

Both leaders have their factions within the party, leading to a struggle for control and influence over party decisions and candidate selections. This internal factionalism has occasionally resulted in public disagreements and strategic conflicts.
Moreover, disagreements over election strategies and alliances have exacerbated the rivalry.

Factionalism in Haryana Congress

The tension between these two veteran leaders has led to divisions within the Haryana Congress. This internal difference has the potential to undermine the party’s effectiveness and hamper its ability to present a united front in elections and policy discussions.

Factionalism has influenced the party’s leadership and strategy. This has sometimes led to a lack of cohesive strategy and coordination within the party, according to political observers.

Elections for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana are scheduled for October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Congress leader Kumari Selja hints at contesting for Haryana CM position

Topics : Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda Lok Sabha mallikarjun kharge Congress Elections

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

