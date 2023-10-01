Cong to take out Bharosa Yatras in all Chhattisgarh constituencies on Mon

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh will take out day-long 'Bharosa Yatras' (trust march) in all 90 assembly constituencies of the poll-bound state to inform people about the welfare schemes of its government.

Chhattisgarh Congress unit's communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla in a statement said during the march, to be held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, their party will also reach out to people and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it "cheated" people of the state during its 15-year rule (2003-2018).

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, Congress MLAs and MPs will take part in the march in their respective constituencies, he said.

The yatra, to be taken out on four-wheelers and motorcycles, will cover a distance of 25-30 kilometres in each constituency during which 'nukkad sabha' and public meetings will be held, Shukla said.

Efforts will be made to cover as many villages and panchayats as possible during the march, he said.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are are due this year-end.

The state government organised 'Bharose ka Sammelan' at various places over the past few months, and it was also attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Slogans like 'Bhupesh hai to bharosa hai' (if there is Bhupesh, we have trust) and 'Bharose ki Sarkar' (government with trust) were raised during the programme.

The opposition BJP concluded its two 'Parivartan Yatras' on Saturday in Bilaspur city where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the closing ceremony.

The first 'Parivartan Yatra' was taken out from Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) on September 12, and the second one was rolled out from Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15.