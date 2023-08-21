Confirmation

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Congress approved the constitution of election manifesto committee, election management committee, disciplinary committee, and planning and strategy committee

Congress, Congress manifesto

The 23-member election manifesto committee will be headed by Mohammad Akbar

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, the Congress on Friday set up four panels, including the manifesto and election management committees.

A party statement said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the election manifesto committee, election management committee, disciplinary committee, and planning and strategy committee in the Chhattisgarh unit with immediate effect.

The 23-member election manifesto committee will be headed by Mohammad Akbar, and Shiv Kumar Dahariya would chair the seven-member election management committee and its convenor would be Ramgopal Agarwal.

The Congress also set up a nine-member disciplinary action committee in the state unit with Dhanender Sahu as the chairman. Tamardhwaj Sahu would chair the 18-member planning and strategy committee.

The setting up of the four committees comes a day after the Congress party formed the political affairs committee for Chhattisgarh. The political affairs committee would have the general secretary in-charge of state Kumari Selja as its chairperson.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo are among its members.

State party president Deepak Baij, senior leaders Charan Dass Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Mohan Markam, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Aggarwal, Dhanender Sahu, and Satyanarayan Sharma are other members of the panel.

Tribal leaders Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Chandan Yadav, and Vijay Jangid are ex-officio members of the committee.

Among the special invitees are Vikas Upadhyay, Rajesh Tiwari, Paras Chopda, and the heads of the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Seva Dal.

Key announcements in Chhattisgarh

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections, CM Baghel made several key announcements last week, such as those accused of sexual crimes against women would not be considered for government jobs.

Intending to promote poultry farming and self-employment opportunities, Baghel announced the launch of the "Chhattisgarh Poultry Promotion Scheme".

Under this scheme, electricity will be made available to farmers at subsidised rates instead of commercial rates.

He also said that students of class 11 and class 12 in government schools in remote areas of the state would be provided free online coaching from renowned institutes of the country. He added that this would help them prepare for competitive medical and engineering exams. 
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

