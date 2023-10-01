close
PM Modi to sound poll bugle in T'gana, likely to launch fresh salvos at BRS

A senior leader of Telangana BJP told PTI there was no scheduled meeting of the state leaders with Modi, though the PM may briefly interact with them during the reception at the airport

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

The PM's speech is also likely to dwell on development that took place in the country during the past nine years under the NDA government | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Mahabubnagar on Sunday afternoon, and his speech is likely to be marked by fresh salvos against both the Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana.
In a message posted on his social media platform X ( formerly Twitter), on Saturday night, he said the people of Telangana are tired of lacklustre governance and equally distrustful of Congress.
I will be addressing a @BJP4Telangana rally in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October. The people of Telangana are tired of the lacklustre governance of BRS. They are equally distrustful of Congress. Both BRS and Congress are dynastic parties who have no aim of serving people, he said in the message.
A senior leader of Telangana BJP told PTI there was no scheduled meeting of the state leaders with Modi, though the PM may briefly interact with them during the reception at the airport.
The meeting will mark the launch of the party's poll campaign in Telangana. He (PM) would deliver a sound and clear message to the people, the BJP leader said.
The PM's speech is also likely to dwell on development that took place in the country during the past nine years under the NDA government.

Besides the rally, Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and launch several developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, party sources said.
The Prime Minister is expected to reach Mahabubnagar district around 2.15 pm and he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.
Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting and launch projects in Nizamabad on October 3.
The PM's visits assume political significance as the state is getting ready to go for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November-December.
A team of "top officials" from the Election Commission of India is scheduled to visit Telangana on October 3 to assess the poll preparedness and engage with various stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, according to him, is avoiding the Prime Minister's programmes with regard to various development activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly elections Congress

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon