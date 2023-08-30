Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: CM Bagel asks PCC to prepare to fight BJP

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) to focus on four key points that the party will use to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

CM Baghel and Chhattisgarh PCC chief Deepak Baij reached the State Congress Bhawan on Tuesday and talked to the new general ministers of the PCC for the elections.

Baghel told the ministers that the Congress leaders must no longer sit but rather prepare for the fight.

Baghel said, "The process of the Nagarnar tender has started. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come soon to inaugurate it, but the Congress has to fight for the employment of local people."

The second key point, he said, is that the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) NMDC mines have been given to the Adani Group, and the Bailadila mine was also given to the Adani group.

"Recently, the Raigarh mine has also been given to Adani. We have to fight for iron-coal mines," he said.

The third key point is railways, he said, adding that the government has to fight for train cancellations and late arrivals. "The fourth important issue for which the party has to fight for is inflation," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is gearing up for the visit of national leaders of the Congress to Chhattisgarh.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Raipur on September 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Raipur on September 2. The party claimed around 300,000-400,000 people would assemble for his meeting in Raipur on September 2.

Gandhi will address the youth conference during the meeting, which will be held at the fair site of Naya Raipur. "Preparation is going on at a large scale," Baij said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also visit Chhattisgarh on September 8. He will hold a public meeting in Rajnandgaon.