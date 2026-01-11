Congress accuses LDF govt of 'misusing' public money for political campaign

Opposition Congress on Sunday accused the CPI(M)-led state government of carrying out political activities by "misusing" money from the state exchequer under the pretext of seeking public opinion on development issues.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the government was spending crores of rupees on the propaganda using party volunteers keeping an eye on the upcoming assembly polls.

He warned the government of legal and political action if the said exercise was not withdrawn.

"The Kerala government is carrying out election-related activities by spending crores of rupees under the pretext of seeking public opinion on development issues," Satheesan alleged.

By spending money from the state exchequer, party members are being made volunteers and sent for a door-to-door campaign with pamphlets highlighting the government's "achievements," he further alleged.

"We have no objection to them carrying out election activities using their party machinery. But if this programme is conducted using public funds, we will fight a legal battle to any extent and ensure that the money is recovered," Satheesan told reporters.

The election campaigning should not be carried out at government expense, he said.

Questioning the timing of the exercise, the LoP asked why public opinion on development was being sought after 10 years in power and just weeks ahead of the announcement of elections.

He alleged that the real objective of the respective exercise was to distribute pamphlets praising the government.

He further claimed that a letter issued by the CPI(M) asking party workers to participate in the programme had surfaced, and said the practice of paying party workers from government funds to carry out political activities would not be accepted in Kerala.

When reporters asked about the Sabarimala gold loss case, Satheesan said whoever committed the crime must be punished.

When the tantri (chief priest) was arrested, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which investigates the case, had a responsibility to explain how he became an accused.

Whether a 'mantri' (minister) is arrested or a 'tantri' (chief priest) is held, the nature of their involvement in the crime must be clearly stated, he said.

"When former Devaswom Board presidents were arrested, the reason was explained. If a former minister is arrested tomorrow, it must be clearly stated why the arrest was made," he added.

He also alleged that pressure had been exerted on the SIT from the Chief Minister's Office, a matter which, he claimed, had been noted by the court.

"The law must take its own course," he said.