Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress calls PM Modi 'biggest dramabaaz', accuses him of hypocrisy

Congress calls PM Modi 'biggest dramabaaz', accuses him of hypocrisy

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that instead of addressing the real issue of people, Prime Minister Modi has once again made his 'dramebazi delivery'

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him the "biggest dramabaaz" after he accused the opposition of indulging in drama in Parliament.

In a statement on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that instead of addressing the real issue of people, Prime Minister Modi has once again made his 'dramebazi delivery".

He said the reality is that the government has been continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known.

"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people," Kharge said in his post.

 

In his remarks before the start of Winter session, Modi said Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery instead.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

I support those who behave well, says CM Fadnavis on Rane vs Rane row

Mallikarjun Kharge, rajya sabha, parliament winter session

Row in Rajya Sabha as Kharge flags Dhankhar's 'sudden exit'; BJP hits back

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Parliament not a place for drama': PM taunts Oppn ahead of Winter Session

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress' Venugopal moves Lok Sabha adjournment motion to debate SIR crisis

Kharge said the truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while "those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority".

In the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 Bills were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all.

"The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar

CM Siddaramaiah to visit Shivakumar's residence on Dec 2 amid unity push

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to scale up anti-SIR campaign with rallies in Malda, Murshidabad

Pankaj Kumar Singh

Interlocutor's Darjeeling visit in limbo as CM objects, demands unresolvedpremium

MCD office

MCD bypolls see 31.3% voter turnout, votes to be counted on December 3

DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar rules out differences of opinion with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon