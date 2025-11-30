Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / MCD bypolls see 31.3% voter turnout, votes to be counted on December 3

MCD bypolls see 31.3% voter turnout, votes to be counted on December 3

Among the 12 wards where polling was held, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 41.95 per cent

MCD office

Representative Image of MCD Office | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Voter turnout in the MCD bypolls to 12 wards on Sunday remained subdued, with the overall polling recorded at 31.3 per cent till 4 pm, according to the State Election Commission.

The voting began at 7.30 am and ended at 5.30 pm.

Among the 12 wards where polling was held, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 41.95 per cent.

It was followed by Sangam Vihar-A with 38.62 per cent and Mundka with 37.82 per cent voter participation.

Greater Kailash registered the lowest turnout at just 20.87 per cent, while Dwarka-B recorded 23.72 per cent polling. Chandni Chowk saw 27.91 per cent turnout, Ashok Vihar 28.13 per cent and Shalimar Bagh-B 28.28 per cent.

 

The votes will be counted on December 3. The results are expected to reveal the mood of voters in the national capital after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) comprehensive victory in the Assembly elections in February this year.

The State Election Commission has set up 580 polling booths across 143 locations for the 12 bypolls. A total of 2,320 election commission personnel, 580 home guards and 2,265 other personnel, along with 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are facilitating the electoral exercise.

The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided at the ballot. The BJP has fielded eight women candidates, the highest. This was followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with six women candidates and Congress five.

The election is being closely observed as the AAP and the BJP will take on each other again after the Assembly polls. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections and returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting the AAP.

Of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

