Home / Politics / Mamata to scale up anti-SIR campaign with rallies in Malda, Murshidabad

Mamata to scale up anti-SIR campaign with rallies in Malda, Murshidabad

This marks Banerjee's second phase of anti-SIR mobilisation after her Bongaon rally last week in the refugee-dominated Matua belt

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will intensify her offensive against the EC's Special Intensive Revision. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will intensify her offensive against the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with rallies in Malda and Murshidabad this week, followed by a major mobilisation in Cooch Behar next week, TMC sources said.

This marks Banerjee's second phase of anti-SIR mobilisation after her Bongaon rally last week in the refugee-dominated Matua belt, where she alleged the revision drive was being misused to intimidate borderland families.

The TMC is positioning her district-wise campaign as a counter to the BJP's "infiltrator-cleansing" narrative.

The TMC leaders said the decision to hold consecutive rallies in Malda, Murshidabad on December 3, 4 and Cooch Behar on December 9, in three politically sensitive border districts with sizeable minority, migrant and displaced populations, signals a deliberate attempt to reclaim the narrative ahead of 2026, especially as the SIR exercise fuels unease over scrutiny of documents, identity and citizenship.

 

The Malda rally is scheduled at Gajole and Murshidabad's at Beharampore stadium.

The Cooch Behar rally, scheduled for December 9 at the historic Rash Mela Maidan, is being projected as Banerjee's biggest mobilisation in the north this winter.

District leaders expect a large turnout from Dinhata, Sitai, Sitalkuchi and Mekhliganj, where the SIR has triggered fear among poor rural households.

Announcing preparations, district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik said an emergency meeting with block presidents will be held on December 1, followed by a district-level preparatory session at Rabindra Bhavan on December 2, with ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors and panchayat functionaries finalising mobilisation plans for the chief minister's visit.

Party insiders said Banerjee's rallies in Malda and Murshidabad this week will serve as narrative-setting platforms before the Cooch Behar show of strength.

Local units have already begun booth-level campaigns stressing that the SIR's "errors and excesses" are disproportionately affecting border residents, minorities and families with historically fluid cross-border linkages.

The BJP, however, has accused the TMC of shielding illegal migrants and opposing a legitimate clean-up of electoral rolls for political gain.

With both parties leveraging the SIR to consolidate narratives ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Banerjee's Cooch Behar rally is expected to escalate Bengal's charged political confrontation over identity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

