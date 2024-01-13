Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress files case against Andhra Deputy CM Swamy over derogatory remarks

The case was registered at Begumbazar police station in the city under section 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), police said

Congress

The complainant alleged, among others, that Swamy spread false information (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case was registered against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy following a complaint by a Telangana Congress leader that he made derogatory comments against party leader Sonia Gandhi, police said on Saturday.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi complained to police over Swamy's alleged comments linking Sonia Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the death of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rajasekhara Reddy died in a chopper crash in 2009.
The complainant alleged, among others, that Swamy spread false information.
The case was registered at Begumbazar police station in the city under section 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Will ensure respect of women: Modi slams Nitish over 'derogatory' remarks

'Strongly condemn derogatory, racist remarks on PM Modi': Ex-Maldivian VP

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Donald Trump fined $5,000 for derogatory post on campaign website

BJP's ST wing will hold mega tribal rally in Ranchi on February 11

Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, I am 90 now: Ex PM Deve Gowda

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

Uddhav Thackeray skips INDIA bloc meeting, cites scheduled engagements

Stalin dubs speculations of his son's elevation as deputy CM as rumours

Topics : Congress Parliament Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon