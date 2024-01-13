Uddhav Thackeray skips INDIA bloc meeting, cites scheduled engagements

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday didn't attend the virtual meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc citing a scheduled programme.

He also said the party had already informed (the opposition bloc) about its inability to attend the meeting.

"There shouldn't be any misunderstanding in this regard. I have expressed my inability to attend the meeting as I had to attend a scheduled programme which involved a lot of moving around. In such a scenario, attending the meeting would have been difficult," Thackeray said.

Leaders of the bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader is visiting the Kalyan-Dombivli Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Kalyan-Dombivli is the stronghold of CM Shinde.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.