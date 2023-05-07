close

Congress inflating balloons of lies, but won't get benefit: PM in Karnataka

Congress has created an ecosystem to peddle its lies. These blatant lies have no truth at the ground level. But, the people know about the truth of the party

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came out hard against the Congress party accusing it of inflating "balloons of lies", and said that irrespective of what the party does, they won't be getting any benefit, and Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with full majority.

Addressing a rally here in Shivamogga, PM Modi said, "Congress is so scared ahead of the polls that they are forced to bring people for campaigning so that they can put off the whole blame on each other. Congress has created an ecosystem to peddle its lies. These blatant lies have no truth at the ground level. But, the people know about the truth of the party. So, irrespective of how large a balloon they create, there won't be any benefit".

The Prime Minister also said that the party had started the roadshow earlier than scheduled because of the NEET exam on Sunday.

"We conducted the roadshow early as there was a NEET exam today. No political party dares to conduct or address any rally or public meeting so early. I received a lot of love today from the public of Bengaluru," PM Modi said.

He further said that the politics and development of the Congress party are only "on paper", and they can "never develop" the state of Karnataka.

"The women of Karnataka were completely neglected by the Congress government in the past. They have done no development work for the farmers. BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form the government with full majority," he said.

PM Modi added, "The education of girls and women's empowerment were pushed back during the Congress rule. The girls used to drop out of school because Congress did not make separate toilets for girls. But BJP campaigned to remove the injustice done to girls and today more and more girls are going to school".

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Russia-Ukraine crisis led to record increase in fertilizer prices, but still, the burden was not allowed to fall on the nation's farmers.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, we provided facilities to the farmers. In the name of loan waiver, Congress used to fill middlemen and its coffers. We made a direct transfer of Rs 80,000 crore from the Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers' accounts. We have provided 2,000 new types of seeds to farmers in 9 years. Despite crises, we have never allowed any shortage of fertilizers in the country," he said.

Referring to the first-time voters, PM Modi said, "Can a party, whose aim is only corruption and appeasement, develop the state of Karnataka? Can a party who takes 85 per cent commission, make the future of the youth? Congress has never worked for the youth".

Meanwhile, the campaigning has intensified in the state of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Congress inflating balloons of lies, but won't get benefit: PM in Karnataka

