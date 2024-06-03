Business Standard
Hopeful results will be totally opposite to exit polls, says Sonia

We have to wait, just wait and see, Gandhi said when asked about her expectations from the results

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Monday her party is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha election will be totally opposite. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Monday her party is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha election will be totally opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls.
"We have to wait, just wait and see," Gandhi told PTI when asked about her expectations from the results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.
"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she added.
Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, which is way above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.
The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have trashed the exit polls, claiming that these surveys were a work of "fantasy" and asserting that the opposition alliance will form the next government.
"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.
Congress leaders have said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats and form the government.

Lok Sabha elections exit polls Elections in India Sonia Gandhi Congress

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

