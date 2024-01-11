Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress slams Centre for denying Karnataka tableau in R-Day parade

Tagging Siddaramaiah's post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance"

BJP, Congress

Several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately the central government has rejected all these proposals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation during the Republic Day parade, saying "this is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance".
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had hit out at the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The chief minister had said the Centre denied Karnataka a tableau because there is a Congress government in the state.
Tagging Siddaramaiah's post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance."

"He has not forgotten or forgiven the severe drubbing he personally and his party got in May 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections. He is a small man really," Ramesh said.
According to Siddaramaiah, the proposals for tableaux included showcasing the life of Mysuru ruler Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, Kittur Rani Chennamma who fought against the British like Rani Lakshmi Bai and Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.
"The central government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26," Siddaramaiah had said on social media platform X.
The chief minister had also recalled that Karnataka faced a similar situation last year as well, when the state's tableau was initially rejected but later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind.
"This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas," he charged.
Several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately the central government has rejected all these proposals, Siddaramaiah had said.
"It is unfortunate that the MPs of @BJP4Karnataka are not questioning this injustice. They have become puppets of Narendra Modi. To whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi?" he had said on X.

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

Republic Day parade rehearsal 2024: All about Delhi Traffic Police advisory

UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards: Check the complete list of awardees here

Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold meeting in Lucknow, discuss LS poll strategy

Cong slams Modi govt over issue of unemployment, says job famine worsened

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

Ex-MP CM Shivraj hits out at Congress for turning down Ram Temple invite

T'gana assembly poll success can be replicated in Goa: Cong leader Thakre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day Karnataka government Congress Centre BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon