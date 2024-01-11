Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

A group of youths opposed his entry into the church, citing the Manipur issue, and raised slogans against him, the police said | (Photo: Twitter)

Dharmapuri police in Tamil Nadu registered a case against state BJP president K Annamalai for allegedly promoting religious enmity.

According to Dharmapuri police, an altercation occurred between Annamalai and a group of Christian youth who objected to the BJP chief's entry into the church during his rally 'En Mann En Makkal' in the Bommidi area near Pappireddipatti on January 8.

Annamalai, during his rally, attempted to garland the statue of Mary in St Lourdes Church in Paapireddipatti.

A group of youths opposed his entry into the church, citing the Manipur issue, and raised slogans against him, the police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media that captured Annamalai explaining the Manipur issue to the youths, and a heated argument ensued.

"Don't speak like DMK. This is a public place. What rights do you have to stop me? What would you do if I rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna?," Annamalai was heard saying in the viral video.

Later, with police intervention, Annamalai was eventually able to garland the statue.

A case has been registered under sections 153 (A), 504, and 505 (2) in the Bommidi police station of Dharmapuri district based on a complaint filed by a person named Karthik.

Responding to the incident, the state BJP unit alleged that the group that opposed Annamalai's entry into the church belonged to the ruling party, DMK.

The party also condemned the DMK government for the legal action taken against Annamalai.