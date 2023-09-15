close
Congress to boycott Odisha Speaker's election on Sep 21 in view of Nuakhai

Cong accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to the people of the western part of the state

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Sep 15 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday said its legislature party would boycott the election for the Odisha Assembly Speaker on September 21.
Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said the party's MLAs will not join the election process as the day on which the poll will be held happens to be Nuakhai, a major festival of western Odisha.
He said the festival is observed for two days across the western region of the state.
He accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to the people of the western part of the state.
Unfortunately, the chief minister has called for the assembly session on September 21. Despite protests, the government did not listen to our problem. The Congress MLAs will not be able to attend the Speaker election on that day. It is a step-motherly attitude towards western Odisha, Mishra alleged.
Claiming that Nuakhai is "deeply rooted" in the sentiments of the people, he urged the residents of western Odisha to stand up against such a step-motherly treatment by the state government.

Odisha's planning and convergence minister Rajendra Dholakia, who hails from western Odisha, said that he would not comment on the matter as it is under the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.
The parliamentary affairs minister might have brought the matter to the notice of the chief minister, he said.
Dholkia also rejected Mishra's allegation of step-motherly treatment towards the western region of the state.
The chief minister has always given importance to Western Odisha. Be it medical colleges in Kalahandi and Bolangir, several examples show that the allegations are not true he said.
BJP MLA Nauri Nayak also criticised the state government over the Speaker's election date.
He said, It is an injustice towards the people of western Odisha. The decision to hold the election on September 21 was made by those officers who do not know the culture and festival of western Odisha, the MLA said.
The election for the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker is scheduled to take place on September 21.
The post has remained vacant since the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha on May 12. Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh is in charge of the Speaker now.

