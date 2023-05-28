close

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP govt over the Delhi Police action against the wrestlers, saying that the king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets

IANS New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP government over the Delhi Police action against the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, saying that the "king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets".

In a tweet in Hindi, he said: "The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the people on the streets!", attaching a video of the manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police.

The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, were detained by the Delhi Police when they tried to march towards the new Parliament House from the Jantar Mantar.

Police have also removed the tents from the protest site.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also took a jibe at the government dubbing Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that he is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

