close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress' Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said.

They said the passport office had assured Gandhi in the morning that the passport would be issued to him on Sunday and he got it in the afternoon.

The former Congress president is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States on Monday evening where he will start his three-city tour. He had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court in a defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Starting with San Francisco where he is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University, Gandhi will also address a press conference and have meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

The Congress leader is likely to address Indian Americans, meet lawmakers and interact with members of think tanks, Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long tour of the USA. He is slated to conclude his trip with a large public gathering in New York on June 4. The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York.

Also Read

Indian passport 85th most powerful in the world, slips two spots from 2022

India falls 6 spots to rank 144 in Passport Index 2023: All you must know

'500%' improvement in passport services under Modi govt: MoS Muraleedharan

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Just to remind him, he holds metaphoric Sengol: Chidambaram's dig at Modi

Left parties compare new parliament inauguration to coronation of monarch

BJP slams RJD for comparing new Parliament building design with coffin

Inauguration of new Parliament greatest tribute to Savarkar: Maha CM Shinde

Stalin rides Japan's Bullet train; bats for equivalent service in India

A Delhi court had on Friday granted a no-objection certificate to Rahul Gandhi for the issuance of an 'ordinary passport' for three years instead of 10, the period for which it is normally issued, following an objection raised by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

The court noted that the National Herald case was pending at the stage of cross-examination of the complainant in pre-charge evidence and Gandhi has been regularly appearing either in person or through his counsel and has not hampered or delayed the proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi is an accused in the case in which Swamy is the complainant.

An ordinary passport that is generally issued to adults is valid for 10 years.

On March 24, the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala was declared vacant after Rahul Gandhi, who represented it in the Lok Sabha, was disqualified following his conviction in a defamation case in which he was sentenced to a two-year jail term.

The Congress leader, whose sentence has been suspended in the defamation case filed over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname, had moved the court seeking a no-objection certificate on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress United States

First Published: May 28 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress' Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Just to remind him, he holds metaphoric Sengol: Chidambaram's dig at Modi

P Chidambaram
2 min read

Left parties compare new parliament inauguration to coronation of monarch

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury. Photo: PTI
3 min read

BJP slams RJD for comparing new Parliament building design with coffin

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
1 min read

Inauguration of new Parliament greatest tribute to Savarkar: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Most Popular

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon