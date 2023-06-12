close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has slammed the nomination filing procedure for the upcoming panchayat polls and said that corruption has become the major motive in Bengal

ANI General News
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has slammed the nomination filing procedure for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and said that "corruption has become the major motive in Bengal."

Speaking on the violence during the filing of nomination for the Panchayat elections, LoP Adhikari said, "Earlier everything was done in due procedure and time. But for the first time this year, this (nomination filing) is being done in such haste. Even the BDO Office doesn't have any idea. There was no DCR, no form. The Panchayat election process is being undertaken in such secrecy. What is the motive behind it? There can only be one motive. Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal."

He further claimed that the people of Bengal have already made up their minds regarding whom to vote in the elections.

"So the people of Bengal have made up their minds, it is to defeat these thieves in all the constituencies...", he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that the deployment of central forces is necessary to conduct free and fair panchayat elections in West Bengal scheduled to be held on July 8.

Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that BJP, Congress and some other parties are demanding the deployment of central forces.

Also Read

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

Panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident

Derecognise Trinamool Congress as national party: Suvendu Adhikari to EC

Trinamool Congress, BJP exchange barbs on Nandigram anniversary

Priyanka performs 'puja' in MP's Jabalpur, BJP calls her 'chunavi Hindu'

Nadda's rally in Tripura on June 17 to mark beginning of LS poll campaign

Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP's Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27, 29

Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Cong's MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

While addressing a press conference, BJP MP Raju Bista said,"We have requested central forces. We have made a request to the centre regarding that. Congress is also demanding, the High Court should also take note of this if we want free and fair elections then it is necessary.

"The State Election Commission called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8 and votes will be counted on July 11, the State Election Commission said.

Earlier the West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari BJP All India Trinamool Congress WB Panchayat Polls corruption West Bengal

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nadda's rally in Tripura on June 17 to mark beginning of LS poll campaign

J P Nadda
1 min read

Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP's Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27, 29

Nadda, Shah
2 min read

Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Cong's MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

Most Popular

Five states will go to the polls in 2023-24 ahead of the general elections

Poll, election, lok sabha
5 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon