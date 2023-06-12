'Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has slammed the nomination filing procedure for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and said that "corruption has become the major motive in Bengal."

Speaking on the violence during the filing of nomination for the Panchayat elections, LoP Adhikari said, "Earlier everything was done in due procedure and time. But for the first time this year, this (nomination filing) is being done in such haste. Even the BDO Office doesn't have any idea. There was no DCR, no form. The Panchayat election process is being undertaken in such secrecy. What is the motive behind it? There can only be one motive. Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal."

He further claimed that the people of Bengal have already made up their minds regarding whom to vote in the elections.

"So the people of Bengal have made up their minds, it is to defeat these thieves in all the constituencies...", he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that the deployment of central forces is necessary to conduct free and fair panchayat elections in West Bengal scheduled to be held on July 8.

Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that BJP, Congress and some other parties are demanding the deployment of central forces.

While addressing a press conference, BJP MP Raju Bista said,"We have requested central forces. We have made a request to the centre regarding that. Congress is also demanding, the High Court should also take note of this if we want free and fair elections then it is necessary.

"The State Election Commission called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8 and votes will be counted on July 11, the State Election Commission said.

Earlier the West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.