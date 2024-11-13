Business Standard
Home / Politics / PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar for pulling Bihar out of 'Jungle Raaj

PM Modi's remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Darbhanga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Darbhanga, Bihar, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Darbhanga
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar for pulling Bihar out of 'Jungle Raan Wednesday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj'.

Modi's remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore.

"Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of Jungle Raaj. No praise is too high for this achievement," PM Modi said, speaking at the event where the JD(U) chief was also present.

 

The Prime Minister emphasised Bihar's development under the NDA government, highlighting improvements in various sectors, especially in health infrastructure.

"Bihar is witnessing a lot of development. The NDA government is committed to the welfare of the people. The previous government in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure. They made false promises, but the situation has improved since Nitish Kumar ji came to power," Modi said.

On the issue of Bihar floods, the Prime Minister said the NDA government has launched a Rs 11,000 crore flood mitigation project to address the state's recurring flood problems.

