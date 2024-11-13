Business Standard
Cong's economic model brought K'taka to brink of bankruptcy: Tejasvi Surya

The BJP MP claimed the southern state is facing severe financial instability

Surya claimed the Karnataka government's promise to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to women remains unfulfilled, forcing the intended beneficiaries to observe indefinite strikes | Photo: Shutterstock

Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

The economic policies of the Congress government have pushed Karnataka to the brink of bankruptcy, BJYM leader Tejasvi Surya alleged on Wednesday while campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The BJP MP claimed the southern state is facing severe financial instability.

"It is an irresponsible economic model designed by the Congress in Karnataka. The state is now standing on the brink of bankruptcy and economic chaos. The government's handling of public funds is creating an economic crisis," Surya told reporters in Mumbai.

He claimed the previous BJP government had presented a Rs 20,000 crore revenue surplus budget in Karnataka. However, the "fiscal indiscipline and misgovernance" by Congress caused a revenue deficit of Rs 12,000 crore over the last two years.

 

He cautioned the "people of Maharashtra" about the potential risk if Congress is elected to power.

Surya claimed the Karnataka government's promise to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to women remains unfulfilled, forcing the intended beneficiaries to observe indefinite strikes.

"The state government is left with no funds for development," he said, alluding to budgetary constraints caused by pre-poll promises.

Surya claimed even Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, recently admitted the paucity of funds for basic infrastructure maintenance.

"Deputy Chief Minister D Shivakumar publicly admitted twice that the state has no money to repair potholes in Bengaluru. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sitting beside Shivakumar also acknowledged this concern," said Surya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

