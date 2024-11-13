Business Standard
Home / Politics / Shivraj urges Madhya Pradesh residents to vote for suitable representative

Shivraj urges Madhya Pradesh residents to vote for suitable representative

The Budhni assembly seat is the bastion of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged the citizens to exercise their votes. | File Photo

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With voting underway in Budhni and Vijaypur, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged the citizens to exercise their votes and elect a suitable representative for themselves.

Taking to social media X, Chauhan posted a self-made video and wrote in a post "Voter sisters and brothers of Budhni and Vijaypur. Elections are a celebration of democracy and voting is our ultimate duty. I am also participating in this great festival of democracy with my family.You too must exercise your vote and elect a suitable representative."

The by-polls for the two Madhya Pradesh assembly seats, Vijaypur in Sheopur district and Budhni in Sehore district are taking place today and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

 

Notably, the Budhni assembly seat is the bastion of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and it became vacant after being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Vidisha constituency in the recently concluded general election 2024.

On the other hand, the Vijaypur assembly seat in Sheopur district fell vacant after Ramniwas Rawat, who was sitting MLA from the seat from the Congress party, quit the party and joined the BJP amid the Lok Sabha elections in April this year.

Currently, Rawat is the Forest and Environment Minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma expressed confidence in winning both seats in the state with a historic margin.

More From This Section

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM dares BRS' Rama Rao to proceed legally on AMRUT tenders

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Priyanka and I will make Wayanad top destination in Kerala, says Rahul

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM's position weak, Cong govt's lifespan concluding: LoP Ashoka

Anurag Thakur,Anurag

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

"The blessing of people we are receiving under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the enthusiasm seen, I have full faith that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win both the by-elections with a historic margin. We will certainly receive the blessings of the public," Sharma told ANI.

He further added that the party workers were working hard and tirelessly in both the assembly constituencies and the BJP would get the blessings of the people.

Also Read

Polling official, EVM, election

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 13% recorded at 9 am across 43 seats

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Executive can't become judge, says Supreme Court on 'bulldozer justice'

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Wayanad bypoll: Let's build a better future together, says Priyanka Gandhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Jharkhand elections: PM Modi urges citizens to vote with full enthusiasm

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Stage set for polling in Jharkhand, Wayanad & 33 bypolls across 11 states

Topics : BJP Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon